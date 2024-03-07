According to insider sources, Google will reportedly be using Samsung’s latest Exynos 2400 blueprint to build its new Tensor G4 chipset.

The new Google Pixel 9 smartphone is tipped to be launched in the second half of this year, and is highly anticipated to come with the upcoming chipset.

Industry sources have predicted Samsung Foundry will produce the new chipset, leveraging its advanced 4-nanometer manufacturing process, which was used to build the Exynos 2400 chipset.

Samsung’s fan-out-of-water-level packaging technology is also tipped to help the Pixel 9 run cooler.

The Tensor G4 chip is also likely to adopt an eight-core CPU design, rather than the Exynos 10-core.

This information comes as Samsung is receiving positive feedback for its first AI powered Galaxy S24 series, which was launched back in January.

The smartphone series is equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset, and achieved the record of being the S series that sold the quickest, having sold 1 million units in 28 days in Korea.

All models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which debuted in 2023, used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. For the Galaxy S24 series models sold in North America and China, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was used, whereas other regions got the Exynos 2400.

Samsung was the manufacturer of the Pixel 8 series chipset, the Tensor G3.

Insider sources also claim Samsung will adopt the Exynos 2500 chipset for the models in its upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung’s Foundry aims to become the market leader by 2030.

In Q3 2023, TSMC was the market leader, with 57.9% of the foundry revenue market share. Samsung saw a 14.1% growth on-quarter, but only received 12.4% of the market share.

Big industry leaders are now turning to Samsung to produce their most advanced chipsets in the wake of growing demand for advanced chips for technologies such as AI.

“Samsung Electronics holds strengths in the fact that it is an integrated device manufacturer. Not only does it run a foundry business, but it also has facilities prepared for memory chip production, chip design and advanced packaging,” one source said.

“Big Tech is now looking to diversify channels for chip supply that is largely concentrated on TSMC, and Samsung should step up to boost their competitive edge and win orders.”