Samsung’s new ultra-wide curved mini-LED gaming monitor will be available in Australia from next month.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a 49” 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor with a Quantum Mini-LED display and 1000R curvature, plus Quantum HDR2000 with peak brightness of 2000 nits. Its mini-LED backlighting features 2048 unique dimming zones, while the HDMI 2.1 monitor itself is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology.

According to Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions at Samsung Australia, the ultra-wide monitor delivers an “unrivalled immersive experience”.

“As Australians continue to explore the world of gaming in record numbers, the Odyssey Neo G9 offers a competitive advantage thanks to the addition of Quantum Matrix Technology combined with super-fast response and refresh rates that will take you to the top of the leader board.

“This is the time to stop playing fair and up the ante with a curved gaming monitor,” he said.

The Odyssey Neo G9 will sell for $2999; preorders open July 29 through Harvey Norman and Samsung.com ahead of its August 9 release.