HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Samsung Gaming Monitor Features Mini-LED Display

New Samsung Gaming Monitor Features Mini-LED Display

By | 27 Jul 2021
,

Samsung’s new ultra-wide curved mini-LED gaming monitor will be available in Australia from next month.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a 49” 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor with a Quantum Mini-LED display and 1000R curvature, plus Quantum HDR2000 with peak brightness of 2000 nits. Its mini-LED backlighting features 2048 unique dimming zones, while the HDMI 2.1 monitor itself is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology.

S49AG950NM 006 L Perspective White 5585581 1024x683 Samsung Rolls Out Ultra Wide Mini LED Gaming Monitor

According to Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions at Samsung Australia, the ultra-wide monitor delivers an “unrivalled immersive experience”.

“As Australians continue to explore the world of gaming in record numbers, the Odyssey Neo G9 offers a competitive advantage thanks to the addition of Quantum Matrix Technology combined with super-fast response and refresh rates that will take you to the top of the leader board.

“This is the time to stop playing fair and up the ante with a curved gaming monitor,” he said.

The Odyssey Neo G9 will sell for $2999; preorders open July 29 through Harvey Norman and Samsung.com ahead of its August 9 release.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Harvey Norman’s Milking Of Brands Pays Off
Gorilla Glass DX Coming To Samsung Phone Cameras
Apple Look To Overtake Samsung In 2021 OLED Smartphone Shipments
Samsung Unveils Two Premium French Door Fridges
Samsung To Announce New Foldables August 12
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retailers Flee From CBDs Again
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Cogworks, First Came Sound, Then Carpets Now Installers Can Buy Fabric
Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Commonwealth Bank CEO Attacks Apple
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
Samsung Australia Reveals Release Date For Foldable Phones
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Apple Set to Launch New iPhone 17th Of September, Mini Retained
Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retailers Flee From CBDs Again
Industry Latest News
/
July 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Empty storefronts in central business districts are again rising, with vacancy rates hitting all-time highs in some cities. Perth saw...
Read More