New Samsung Foldable Clears China Regulator, Australia Still Waiting

By | 17 Aug 2020
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 foldable smartphone has cleared a regulatory hurdle ahead of its Chinese launch slated for September 9, as Australia awaits pricing and release details.

The successor to the original Galaxy Fold has passed China’s TENAA testing, appearing on the regulator’s website following its partial reveal at a Galaxy event earlier this month. Pre-orders in the US are slated to begin from September 2 with open sales starting from September 18, but no details have been released yet about its Australian availability.

Unlike its predecessor but similarly to the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Fold2 will be able to remain open at various angles thanks to its “hideaway hinges”. It will be larger than the first-generation Galaxy Fold, with the interior screen measuring 7.6 inches compared to the original Fold’s 7.3, and the exterior screen expanding from 4.6 to 6.2 inches. The phone will come in “Mystic Black” and “Mystic Bronze” colour variants, and will also feature a special edition by American fashion designer Thom Browne.

More details about the device will be made available at a launch event on September 1. The original Galaxy Fold was $2999 at its Australian launch last year, and sold between 400,000 and 500,000 units worldwide by January 2020; however, its early life was troubled with technical issues, including blackouts and image loss after users peeled back what had appeared to be a “screen protector”.

