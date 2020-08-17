HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Delayed Graphite Microsoft Surface Earbuds To Release Next Month

17 Aug 2020
Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds are set to receive a second colour option, with dark Graphite grey joining the existing Glacier white from next month in America – but no announcement for Australia yet.

Originally announced alongside the Glacier earbuds in October, the release of Graphite was delayed, but will roll out on September 10 in the US, on the same day as the Surface Duo dual-screen phone. The earbuds are available for pre-order on Microsoft’s American site now for US$199; no Australian pricing or release date have yet been announced, but the existing Glacier buds are already available for AU$319.95.

The Surface Earbuds are compatible with Windows, Android, and iOS systems, and offer up to eight hours of continuous listening per charge; combined with the charging case, the earbuds have a 24-hour battery life. Each earbud contains two microphones and custom audio drivers, and customers with Office 365 can use them to dictate documents in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as manage emails in Outlook.

