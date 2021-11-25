HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Samsung Display Technology Set To Make CES Debut, Sony On Board

New Samsung Display Technology Set To Make CES Debut, Sony On Board

By | 25 Nov 2021

Samsung is one of the big global brands that is set to make a noise at CES 2022, and the reason could be the release of new QD-OLED TV technology which some are tipping is new technology that Sony is set to adopt.

Instead of using the words OLED that are linked with LG, Samsung is tipped to use CES to launch a new branding based QD Display for their top end TV’s.

The big South Korean brand is not listed in the official CES press conference list and I suspect; they are set to host a break away event to launch their new TV technology.

QD-OLED is a hybrid display technology that combines quantum dots and OLED panels and if successful could end up placing pressure on archival LG Electronics who dominate in the OLED market.

By combining the two technologies, Samsung is hoping to crack the code for perfect displays.

The ideal for cutting edge picture quality is to combine brilliant colour, true blacks, and high brightness without any haloing.

Sources claim that mass production will begin this month and that Australia could see these TVs in stores in March or April 2022.

Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-sun (pictured below) said this week, “QD Display will mass-produce and release 65-inch and 55-inch TVs and 34-inch monitors and decide whether to increase production based on the market reaction to the product”.

And this is where CES plays a key role.

This is an event where retailers are introduced to a product for the first time and depending on the reaction of retailers it can often dictate the success or failure of a new product”.

Sony, a key customer of LG Display’ OLED panels, is planning on launching QD-OLED TVs in 2022 according to sources in South Korea

A report from ChosunBiz claims that Samsung will start supplying OD-OLED panels to Sony from November 2021. This indicates that the Japanese brand has seen the technology and likes what they have been shown.

The adoption of QD OLED technology by Sony who have gradually been increasing their share of the market at the expense of Chinese brand Hisense could hurt LG Display as Sony is a major purchaser of LG OLED panels.

A QD-OLED contain pixels with red and green quantum dots, illuminated by blue OLED material.

There is also the possibility that Sony will also launch its QD-OLED or QD Display models at CES 2022.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Power Supply An Issue For Locals After New $23bn Samsung Plant Announced
Samsung Edge Closer To Apple For Smartwatch Sales
Samsung To Pour $23.4B Into US Chip Production
Samsung Set To Release Foldable Tablets?
Sony Stops Taking Orders From Retailers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Panasonic To Protect Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Harvey Norman CEO Insists Company Is ‘Comfortable and Confident’
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Spotify Teams With Netflix For Soundtrack Hub
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Apple Warns Activists: The State Hacked Your iPhones
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
NBN Chair To Step Down After 8-Year Term
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Panasonic To Protect Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
With the number of vehicles connected to the internet set to rise from 34 per cent in 2019 to 80...
Read More