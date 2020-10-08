Computers are set to be even faster with the launch of the world’s first DDR5 RAM, which runs at almost double the speed of the current DDR4 standard.

Made by South Korean company SK Hynix, the new DRAM memory modules support transfer rates of 4800-5600 megabits-per second (Mbps) – 1.8 times as fast as DDR4 – and according to the manufacturer, can transmit nine 5GB full-HD movies per second.

Additionally, with operating voltage being lowered from DDR4’s 1.2V to 1.1V, the new RAM should cut power consumption by 20 per cent, says SK Hynix.

Intel’s 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors will support the DDR5 standard, while rival AMD is not tipped to include DDR5 support until 2022.

Though the 5600Mbps modules are below the DDR5 specification’s maximum 6400Mbps transfer rate, they are well optimised for big data, AI, and machine learning applications, said Jonghoon Oh, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at SK Hynix.

“As SK Hynix has launched World’s First DDR5 DRAM, the Company could lead the future technology trend in global DRAM market.

“SK Hynix will focus on the fast-growing premium server market, solidifying its position as a leading company in server DRAM,” he said.

The DDR5 standard is only a few months old, having been formalised by standards organisation JEDEC in July.