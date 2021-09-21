HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Kindle Paperwhite Range Announced

New Kindle Paperwhite Range Announced

By | 21 Sep 2021

Amazon has accidentally uploaded a comparison chart to its Canadian website that includes two forthcoming Kindle devices.

The Kindle Paperwhite, which will retail for around $AUD159, was mentioned, along with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($AUD229). Both devices will have a 6.8-inch E ink display, with the expensive model sporting wireless charging.

The Paperwhite will have 8GB of storage, while the Signature has 32GB.

Both will have 300 ppi resolution, and 17 LEDs in the front light, a massive leap from the five included in the current generation’s model. Both will have IPX8 waterproof rating, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Considering Amazon has its big fall hardware announcement event next Tuesday, we can expect pricing and release dates then.

 

