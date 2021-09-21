Amazon has left it to the last moment to send our invites to its big fall hardware event, which is taking place next Tuesday, September 28.

The company is keeping tight-lipped about what exactly to expect, only saying there will be “news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services.” That won’t stop the speculation though; possible items include a range of new Echo speakers, updated Ring cameras, perhaps a few new Alexa features, maybe even a new Kindle Paperwhite.

I guess we will know about this time, next week. There won’t be a livestream, with the event being invite-only, so well update you on the latest Amazon news as soon as it is available.