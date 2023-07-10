The high-end, Swiss brand, Goldmund, is set to release a new set of luxury speakers with gold-plated elements, designed by a Swiss luxury specialist who also supplies Rolex and Patek Philippe.

The name for the new speakers, Tethy, descended from the Greek mythology story in relation to the goddess of fresh water born from Gaia, the Goddess of the Earth, and referring to the speakers offering a sound that is as vibrant and pure as water.

The new, hand-built speakers feature Goldmund’s iconic grey aluminium finish and run around A$119,000 which is a steal compared to their other renowned Gaia speakers which were initially priced at around A$959,000 a pair.

Highly designed, the Tethy Hi-Fis are traditional passive speakers with precision-engineered drivers to the meticulously tuned cabinet. The speakers were designed to look impressive and are meant to replicate sound that is clear, nuanced, and highlights maximum precision.

With an enclosure with a pair of sections at the top, where the tweeter, and midrange are located, the woofer and ports are then positioned in the bottom section.

Goldmund says the latest speakers have the advantage of the company’s experience which is made obvious through its’ “meticulously employed digital filtering techniques, employing precise calculations, to ensure that the passive filters faithfully replicate this unique audio signature”.

Well-established, Goldmund’s was founded in France in 1978 where the company focused on sound and was a disrupter in the industry with its T3 computer-controlled tonearm. In 1982, Goldmund then went on to realising a turntable that promptly became the epitome of turntables.

After the company was acquired, Goldmund began working on its original loudspeaker designs and was eventually tapped on the shoulder to supply sound for the MoMA in NYC in 1998 with its Apologue loudspeaker.

From turntables in the 80s to today’s range of power amplifiers, pre-amplifiers, integrated amplifiers, digital sources, and active/passive loudspeakers, Tethy speakers are handcrafted by experts to ensure the mechanisms are designed and constructed to deliver optimum audio fidelity.

The speakers are available at Absolute High End in Ormond, Australia.

Goldmund Tethy Specs: