Threads, the new app from Meta and rival for Twitter, gained 70 million users in two days after the launch, with Mark Zuckerberg claiming it was “way beyond our expectations.”

Launched last Thursday, it closely resembles Twitter, with individuals able to post text and links, reply to or repost messages from others, and allows users to bring over followers lists and account names from Instagram.

It is currently ranked as Number #1 among the free apps on Apple’s App store in the US.

Zuckerberg said, “70 million sign ups on Threads as of this morning. That’s way beyond our expectations.”