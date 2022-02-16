ViacomCBS Rebrands To Paramount In Focus On Streaming
To better reflect its shifting interests in streaming, ViacomCBS will officially rebrand as simply Paramount.
Viacom and CBS merged two years ago, with Paramount+ launching a year ago. This name change shows a company that is clearly focusing on its streaming platform.
“An iconic global company deserves an iconic global name,” explained ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone and president-CEO Bob Bakish in a note to staff. “One that reflects the power of our content; one that reflects our role as stewards of a rich heritage and as leaders in the future of entertainment.
“For more than a century, the name Paramount has been synonymous with great entertainment and industry leadership. It’s part of our history, as pioneers of the Golden Age of Hollywood. But as Paramount+ has made clear, it’s also about our bright future.
“And, not least, it’s an idea: a promise to be the best.”
The company owns a number of iconic brands, such as CBS, Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian, Paramount Pictures, and Paramount+.
Paramount also announced today it has acquired the international rights to South Park, the US domestic streaming rights to future episodes (starting with season 27 in 2024), and also signed a separate US$900 million deal last year with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to create spinoff movies for Paramount+.
“The success of the ‘South Park’ movies internationally is an early indicator of how massive it will be as a subscription driver,” Chris McCarthy, the head of MTV Entertainment Group, told Bloomberg.