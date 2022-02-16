As remote work becomes the norm, it’s taken a minute or two for old ways of operating to catch up. Getting documents signed was still something that had to be done face-to-face, until today.

Zoom and DocuSign have teamed up for the new integration that allows you to review and sign a document within a Zoom meeting.

“DocuSign eSignature for Zoom enables organisations to reimagine agreement processes with virtual, face-to-face signing experiences that accelerate time to agreement – while building trust and loyalty,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Users will need to add DocuSign from the Zoom marketplace, which adds a DocuSign button to Zoom. This allows you to select the document to be signed, and to be passed between multiple people. Even notarised signatures can be done through the app, assuming this is legally allowed in the state where the document is being signed.

After the Zoom meeting is ended, all attendees will receive the signed PDF sent to their emails.