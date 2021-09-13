Sound United has launched a pair of new three-way 8K HDMI 2.1 switchers for Denon and Marantz AV receivers.

The Denon AVS-3 and Marantz VS3003 are compact switchers with detachable wall mount brackets, IR repeaters, and HDMI CEC capability for automatic turning on and off and switching of compatible devices; each has its own remote and can also be controlled via the remote of the AV receiver it is attached to.

The new switchers resolve an issue with Denon and Marantz AV receivers, which only have one HDMI port apiece capable of the high-bandwidth transmission necessary for 8K viewing, [email protected] gaming, and variable refresh rates.

They will be of particular interest for gamers, who will now be able to switch between multiple next-generation consoles – the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S – through their receivers without physically swapping cables.

Each will be available starting next month for $199 USD ($270 AUD), though official Australian pricing and release dates have yet to be revealed.