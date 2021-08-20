HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New COVID Rules: Officeworks and Bunnings Must Shut Sydney Stores

New COVID Rules: Officeworks and Bunnings Must Shut Sydney Stores

By | 20 Aug 2021

New rules announced today by the NSW Premier will force many retailers, including numerous Bunnings and Officeworks outlet, to close their doors to the public.

From Monday, August 23, these outlets, located in 12 local government areas in Sydney, will only be able to offer click and collect purchases.

The harsher restrictions apply to garden centres, office supplies, hardware and building supplies, landscaping material supplies, rural supplies, and pet supplies.

The LGAs impacted are Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Penrith and Strathfield.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Do We Need A New Delta Specific COVID Shot To Protect Retail Staff?
Wesfarmers Hits All-Time ASX High
89 New COVID Cases NSW, Retail Support Coming
Large Sydney Retailers Feeling The Pinch, Reject Calls To Close
BREAKING NEWS: NSW Tipped To Close Retail Stores, Air Freight Now A Problem
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Paid Device Makers For Play Store Exclusivity
Latest News
/
August 20, 2021
/
Vita Group’s Profits Up After Telstra Exit
Latest News Retailers
/
August 20, 2021
/
Mobile Service A New Revenue Stream For Retailers Claims New Kid On The Block
Latest News
/
August 20, 2021
/
Kogan.com Shares Jump Ahead Of FY21 Results
Latest News
/
August 20, 2021
/
Aussies Flock To Faster NBN Plans
Latest News NBN
/
August 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Paid Device Makers For Play Store Exclusivity
Latest News
/
August 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Google quietly launched a ‘Premier Device Program’ in 2019, which offered favourable revenue share to Android phone manufacturers who exclusively...
Read More