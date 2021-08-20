New COVID Rules: Officeworks and Bunnings Must Shut Sydney Stores
New rules announced today by the NSW Premier will force many retailers, including numerous Bunnings and Officeworks outlet, to close their doors to the public.
From Monday, August 23, these outlets, located in 12 local government areas in Sydney, will only be able to offer click and collect purchases.
The harsher restrictions apply to garden centres, office supplies, hardware and building supplies, landscaping material supplies, rural supplies, and pet supplies.
The LGAs impacted are Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Penrith and Strathfield.