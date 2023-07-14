The Bespoke Jet™ AI vacuum is being touted most one of the most “powerful and premium” cordless stick vacuum and has been released by Samsung Electronics Australia.

As the latest in the award-winning line of models, the Bespoke Jet is available in a timeless Satin Greige colour and is now available on Samsung’s Online Store.

The new bespoke, cordless vacuum was created with Samsung’s most powerful suction (up to 280W) and powered by a light as a feather stick motor existing.

The battery capacity also is double strength comparative to the past models with, according to Samsung, up to 100 mins run time.

With Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech, each of the new models of the Bespoke Jet™ AI 280W and 250W both have an AI Cleaning Mode delivering an efficient cleaning experience no matter the type of flooring featuring the capacity to detect the number of debris consumed with the suction motion controller thereby controlling the brush room speed.

With the new Bespoke Jet™ AI, users can expect an automated and adapted cleaning experience which was designed to decrease cleaning time.

Also adding to the supped-up vacuum, the smart Bespoke Jet™ AI has an AI cleaning mode, and Wi-Fi connectivity which allows for a smart self-diagnosis function to always ensure effective efficiency.

Additionally, the All-In-One Clean Station™ employs Air Spin Edge technology to drain waste and remaining debris in the dustbin.

“We’ve worked hard to remove common consumer pain points and add convenience through technology. There is no need to change brush heads to ensure a deep clean on different floor types with innovative AI technology adjusting suction as you vacuum,” says Jeremy Senior, Vice President – Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

The vacuum in models 280W (VS28C9769QG/SA) and 250W (VS25C9759QG/SA) will soon be available nationwide via Harvey Norman from September 2023 and Samsung.