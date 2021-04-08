HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Belkin Earbuds Trackable With Apple Phones

By | 8 Apr 2021
Belkin has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds compatible with Apple’s Find My network.

The new Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds include two-layer custom drivers, dual microphones, clear-call technology, and IPX5 water resistance; they also offer eight hours of non-stop play time on a single charge, with an additional 28 from the Qi-enabled charging case.

Additionally, they are among the first third-party earbuds to work with the Apple Find My app. Customers can use the app to play a sound on the earbuds’ case if they are nearby; if not, they can mark the case as “lost” so that the global Find My network can track them down.

According to Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International, Find My compatibility adds value to the earbuds for Belkin customers.

“By packing rich and radiant sound with location detection in the compact and comfortable Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, consumers can listen carefree while focusing on what matters most to them; high quality acoustics, clearer calls, and an overall exceptional experience,” he said.

Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced; however, Belkin’s existing Soundform true wireless earbuds are available in the company’s Amazon store for around $87 AUD. The earbuds are also listed as “coming soon” on Belkin’s Australian website.

