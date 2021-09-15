Apple has overnight launched a new redesigned Apple Watch which is larger than previous models and can deliver 50% more text onto a screen.

The Apple Watch 7 has been described as the most durable Apple watch ever released with a stronger and more robust geometry.

It’s also 50 per cent thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it more crack-resistant without compromising optical clarity claims Apple.

The Retina screen is also 20% larger than on the Series 6, with a 1.7mm bezel that’s 40% thinner than before.

Other visual change comes from a 2.5D curve around the screen, so it cascades over the edge of the body.

Apple says this gives the Watch Series 7 a softer look, which is increased even further due to the rounded corners of the case.

The new watch is large enough to show a full keyboard with either tap- or swipe-typing.

The always-on screen makes a return and is 70% brighter when viewed indoors, it also has IP6X dust resistance certification, which joins the existing W50 water resistance rating.

There are several new watches faces, each made specifically for the larger, curved screen. C

A strange contour emphasizes the screen edge by pushing the dial right to it and animates to highlight the hour.

Modular Duo puts two large complications in the centre of the screen, while World Time adds a 24-hour time zone to the face.

Faster Charging

Apple Watch Series 7 provides all-day 18-hour battery life on a single charge, and 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, through a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.5

Availability

• All Apple Watch Series 7 models will be available later this year.

• Apple Watch SE with USB-C charging cable, new Apple Watch bands, and Apple Watch Nike bands will be available to order today.

• Apple Watch Hermès Series 7 and new Apple Watch Hermès bands will be available next year.

• watchOS 8 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later on Monday, 20 September, and requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later. Not all features are available on all devices and in all regions.

Apple Watch iOS 8 will also be able to automatically detect bicycle rides, including e-bikes. But manufacture of the Apple Watch Series 7 could face production delays, reported Bloomberg.

Apple said the new model would be available “later this year, whereas other products such as the new iPad and iPhone – announced at the same event – are available from next week.

Apple accounts for 47% of the global smartwatch market, according to research from CCS Insight.

“At first glance the latest Apple Watch is another iterative update, but the larger screen allowing bigger virtual buttons and a full qwerty keyboard should certainly improve usability,” Leo Gebbie, principal analyst at CCS Insight said.

He said he had expected to see a longer battery life, as “owners continue to clamour for smartwatches to last longer”, but that was not announced – even if faster charging was.

“Despite these concerns, the Apple Watch continues to sell in record numbers and dominates the smartwatch market by a distance,” he added.