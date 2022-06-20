Netflix may be seeing its streaming subscriber base fleeing, but its recent move into mobile gaming has been extremely successful.

Since last October, when the company took its first steps into mobile gaming, the company has amassed over 13 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower.

Acquisition of studios such as Next Games, and Night School has helped this along, as has tie-ins to popular franchises such as Stranger Things, the game for which has seen two million downloads.

The company has 24 titles in the market, such as Bandersnatch and Trivia Quest, all of which require a Netflix account to be played.

As the above graph shows, when the series launches, the tie-in game usually explodes too. This could prove to be an inbuilt promotional push the company uses for most of its flagship series in the future.