HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix’s Gaming Play A Huge Success

Netflix’s Gaming Play A Huge Success

By | 20 Jun 2022

Netflix may be seeing its streaming subscriber base fleeing, but its recent move into mobile gaming has been extremely successful.

Since last October, when the company took its first steps into mobile gaming, the company has amassed over 13 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower.

Acquisition of studios such as Next Games, and Night School has helped this along, as has tie-ins to popular franchises such as Stranger Things, the game for which has seen two million downloads.

The company has 24 titles in the market, such as Bandersnatch and Trivia Quest, all of which require a Netflix account to be played.

As the above graph shows, when the series launches, the tie-in game usually explodes too. This could prove to be an inbuilt promotional push the company uses for most of its flagship series in the future.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Netflix Leans On Squid Game To Reverse Fortunes
Goldman Sachs Urges Netflix Shareholders To Sell
Netflix Looking To Buy Roku
Peloton Replaces CFO In Latest Hail Mary Play
Netflix Set To Mirror Foxtel With Advertising & A Tilt At Formula One As Subscribers Desert Them
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TPG Launches 10 Gigabit Fast Fibre Offering
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
Velvet Sound Audio Chips Leave CDs In The Dust
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
Amazon Running Out Of Prospective Workers
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
Apple M2 Benchmark Tests Trump Intel
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
Google Pixel 6a Promo Images Leak
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TPG Launches 10 Gigabit Fast Fibre Offering
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TPG Telecom has today announced its new 10 Gigabit Fast Fibre offering. The insanely fast internet service is available to...
Read More