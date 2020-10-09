HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Wins Major Legal Battle To Stream Indian Series

Netflix Wins Major Legal Battle To Stream Indian Series

By | 9 Oct 2020
Netflix has scored the rights to stream India-based TV series Bad Boy Billionaires in an effort to boost more local content in the South Asian market.

An Indian court ruled the US streaming giant can drop a number of Bad Boy Billionaires: India episodes, which chronicles the life of beer tycoon Vijay Mallya, diamontaire Nirav Modi and financier group founder Subrata Roy.

The win will see Netflix invest hundreds of millions into India to bolster local content. Netflix is reportedly hoping to secure a bigger slice of the Asian market, which encompasses 500 million smartphone users.

However the fourth episode of the series, which focuses on B. Ramalinga Raju’s software firm Satyam Computer Services, is still facing challenges in court. Raju confessed to inflating the assets of his company by around $US1 billion in 2009.

In December this year, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings pledged to spend over $400 million on licensed and original content specifically targeted towards the Indian market.

Rivals such as Disney and Amazon have not spent anywhere near this amount in the same market.

 

