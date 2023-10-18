HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Stops Working On Sony TVs & Playstations

Netflix Stops Working On Sony TVs & Playstations

By | 18 Oct 2023

Netflix appears to be nobbling their streaming service on select TVs, in particular older Sony TV’s.

According to chatter on various forums it appears that the big US streaming Company has dropped support for older TV’s and Sony PlayStation.

At this stage there is no list of which TVs that are affected however online chatter indicates that LG, Samsung and several other brands and older Blu Ray players are inoperable and unable to stream Netflix.

It has been confirmed that Sony’s PlayStation Vita handheld console from 2011 and the PlayStation TV extension from 2014 have both lost supports along with older Toshiba TV’s.

ChannelNews understands that the issue relates to TV’s that are over 8 years old with the only solution being to either buy a new TV or a Google Chromecast with Google TV or an Amazon fire stick.

At this stage Netflix has not commented on the issue.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
