A Netflix house in a shopping centre, could be coming to a city near you, with the US streaming Company looking to use key shopping locations, to spruik their streaming service which is tipped to raise prices again shortly as they look to expand their operations globally.

The concept tipped for 2025 could include an onsite cinema so that fans can watch Netflix movies and shows on the big screen. The streaming Company has not said whether the concept will be launched in Australia initally.

Talking about the concept Josh Simon, Netflix’s VP of consumer told Bloomberg News: “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,”

Netflix claims that it is going to officially launch the concept in 2025.

The concept Netflix House is designed to be a “retail destination” that will include shopping, dining, and immersive entertainment.

Currently Netflix is reportedly exploring the possibility of raising its subscription prices following the success of its recent crackdown on password-sharing.

The crackdown, which has seen some users being prompted to verify their accounts through various methods, has garnered praise for its effectiveness in curbing password-sharing.

Shortly Netflix will report their latest financials and it’s expected that the big steaming Company will deliver revenues close to US$33 billion mark with nearly $6 billion in operating income for the 12-month period ended September.

That is 49% more revenue than Disney.

The company is the only US streaming company in the black; Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and Comcast are expected to show losses of more than $8 billion combined on their streaming operations for the 12-month period ended September, according to current Wall Street forecasts.

They are also burning cash, whereas analysts expect Netflix to post nearly $1.3 billion in free cash flow for the third quarter alone, according to FactSet estimates.

Netflix is also expanding its games streaming beta to the US, the company announced in an update to a blog post with Australia tipped to get the service next year.

In the blog post, Netflix notes that it’s a “limited” beta test, so it seems like this won’t be available to too many people to start. (Netflix used that same “limited” language with the initial launch in Canada and the UK.)

Like with the original test, the only two games available to stream are Oxenfree from Netflix’s own Night School Studio and another game titled Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

If you have access to the service, you’ll need to download Netflix’s special controller app for your iPhone or Android device to play the game on your TV. (Netflix says the streamed games work on “select devices,” including Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku devices and TVs, and more.) On the web, you’ll be able to play games with a mouse and keyboard.