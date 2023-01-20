HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Adds 7.7 Million Subscribers In Bumper Quarter

Netflix Adds 7.7 Million Subscribers In Bumper Quarter

By | 20 Jan 2023

Netflix beat its own forecasts by a huge 3.2 million people to land 7.7 million new subs during the December quarter.

This pleasing end to 2022 comes after a horror FY22 run that saw the streaming leaders shed millions of users after consecutive quarters, as competitors like Disney+ and Amazon Prime bolstered their offerings and begin tussling for content rights.

The return to Netflix was led by one of its strongest slates of new content seen in a while.

According to the company’s quarterly investor letter, Addams Family reboot Wednesday was Netflix’s third-most popular series ever, while the controversial Harry & Meghan was the second-most popular documentary series.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was the fourth-most popular film on the service of all time.

This strong end run follows a good September quarter, where the company added 2.41 million users, worldwide and stopped the subscriber bleed.

Netflix ended 2022 with 230.8 million global subscribers. Closest rival Disney+ has 164.2 million.

Credit: Statista 2022

Financially, revenue rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, to A$11.43 billion, although net profit dropped a dramatic 91 per cent to A$80 million, due to an unrealised loss from a Eurobond currency hedge, impacted by the exchange rate.

Most of Netflix’s growth was seen in the US/Canada market, financially at least, with revenue up 10 per cent, year-on-year, to A$5.2 billion, and 910,000 new subscribers.

Revenue for the Asia Pacific region was A$1.24 billion, down 17 per cent, despite adding 1.8 subscribers in the region.

“2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish,” co-founder Reed Hastings told investors.

Hastings also used the opportunity to bow out as co-CEO, moving to executive chairman.

Longtime Netflix executive Greg Peters will step up as co-CEO alongside Ted Sarandos.

Netflix shares leapt as high at 9.5 per cent in after-hours trading.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Reed Hastings Quits As CEO At Netflix
Netflix Creators Want Cut Of Advertising Profits
Netflix Announces Launch of New Mobile Games
Netflix Asks Brands To Buy Ads On Shows With Violence & Sex
Disney+ Prices Rise Tomorrow In Oz
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New And Improved M3 MacBook Air Coming Soon
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
David Jones Sales Jump 31% As Foot Traffic Returns
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
Sony To Make All Products Disabled-Friendly
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
Dyson Vac Boss Gives UK Government A Spray After Fleeing Tax Haven
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Reed Hastings Quits As CEO At Netflix
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New And Improved M3 MacBook Air Coming Soon
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips have only recently found a home in their MacBook Pro laptops, but a...
Read More