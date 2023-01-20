HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Reed Hastings Quits As CEO At Netflix

BREAKING NEWS: Reed Hastings Quits As CEO At Netflix

By | 20 Jan 2023

Struggling streaming Company Netflix, who last year announced the loss of millions of subscribers, has now announced that co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down after 25 years running the company.

Netflix shares, that had fallen 3.2 per cent today, instantly climbed in After Hours trading.

Under Hastings’ watch the business grew from a mail order video disc rentals business into a streaming behemoth, seeing off Blockbuster stores in Australia.

The business, who named content chief Ted Sarandos co-CEO in 2020, said he will continue on in that role but is now sharing duties with co-CEO Greg Peters, Netflix’s former chief operating officer.

Hastings isn’t completely out from the company, though. According to a blog post, he’s taken on the role of executive chairman, a position he says he’ll be at “for many years to come” in a tweet.

The shift comes as Netflix rolls out ad-supported streaming for the first time, something Hastings had publicly resisted for years until a drop in subscribers pushed the Company to change.

The Company has issued the following statement:

“Starting today, Greg Peters will step up from COO to become Ted’s co-CEO. Going forward, I’ll be serving as Executive Chairman, a role that founders often take (Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, etc.) after they pass the CEO baton to others.

“Ted, Greg and I have been working closely together in different capacities for 15 years. As is common in long, effective relationships, we’ve all learned how to bring out the best in each other. I look forward to working with them in this role for many years to come.

“Ted and Greg have developed great trust and respect for each other through their collective successes and failures. In addition, they can always be relied upon to put Netflix’s interests first. These qualities – combined with their complementary skill sets, deep knowledge of entertainment and technology, and proven track record at Netflix – create a unique opportunity to deliver faster growth and greater success long term with them as co-CEOs.”


472518

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Netflix Adds 7.7 Million Subscribers In Bumper Quarter
Netflix Creators Want Cut Of Advertising Profits
Netflix Announces Launch of New Mobile Games
Netflix Asks Brands To Buy Ads On Shows With Violence & Sex
Disney+ Prices Rise Tomorrow In Oz
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New And Improved M3 MacBook Air Coming Soon
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
David Jones Sales Jump 31% As Foot Traffic Returns
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
Sony To Make All Products Disabled-Friendly
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
Netflix Adds 7.7 Million Subscribers In Bumper Quarter
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
Dyson Vac Boss Gives UK Government A Spray After Fleeing Tax Haven
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New And Improved M3 MacBook Air Coming Soon
Latest News
/
January 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips have only recently found a home in their MacBook Pro laptops, but a...
Read More