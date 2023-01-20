He said he was going to build electric cars, that exercise failed. Now Sir James Dyson, better known for his expensive vacuum cleaners, is telling UK Ministers how to run the Country.

It was Dyson who fled the UK to tax haven Singapore only to quit that nation to go back to the UK in 2021.

His latest exercise is to accuse the UK government of having a “stupid” and “short-sighted” approach to the economy and business in the country.

He said growth had “become a dirty word”, as the UK struggles to recover from COVID and, like many nations, is facing inflation problems.

Dyson has not said how much the global downturn has affected his business.

Writing in the UK Daily Telegraph, he urged the government to “incentivise private innovation and demonstrate its ambition for growth”.

UK Minister Michael Gove responded, claiming the government was “firing on all cylinders” to help business.

A prominent supporter of Brexit, he claims the UK government believed it could “impose tax upon tax on companies in the belief that penalising the private sector is a free win at the ballot box”.

“This is as short-sighted as it is stupid. In the global economy, companies will simply choose to transfer jobs and invest elsewhere,” he warns.

He has not said how much of his business is done via tax havens in an effort to minimise the amount of tax he pays in the UK.

One of the mini budget polices of the UK Government recently reversed a change to corporation tax, which is paid to the government by UK companies and foreign companies with UK offices.

It is set to rise from 19% to 25% in April.

Dyson has also moaned about the fact the UK government had “yet to direct” workers to return to workplaces after “ordering them to stay at home”.