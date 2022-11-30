NBN Co has named Rob Sewell as its new chief information officer.

Sewell is the former Director of Architecture at Telstra, and is currently the chief technology strategy officer at Malaysian telco Maxis.

Sewell starts in February, taking over from interim CIO Crispin Blackall, who stepped in when former CIO Debbie Taylor departed in July.

CEO Stephen Rue praised Sewell’s “considerable expertise in systems architecture, engineering and process, and its application in complex and competitive markets.”

“Rob will play a vital role as we work to simplify our IT systems and processes to drive improvements in network service delivery, industry efficiency and enhanced partner and customer experience,”