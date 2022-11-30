HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Taps Former Telstra Director As CIO

NBN Taps Former Telstra Director As CIO

By | 30 Nov 2022

NBN Co has named Rob Sewell as its new chief information officer.

Sewell is the former Director of Architecture at Telstra, and is currently the chief technology strategy officer at Malaysian telco Maxis.

Sewell starts in February, taking over from interim CIO Crispin Blackall, who stepped in when former CIO Debbie Taylor departed in July.

CEO Stephen Rue praised Sewell’s “considerable expertise in systems architecture, engineering and process, and its application in complex and competitive markets.”

“Rob will play a vital role as we work to simplify our IT systems and processes to drive improvements in network service delivery, industry efficiency and enhanced partner and customer experience,”

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Telstra Blocks 7,685 Scam Emails Each Minute
Telco Complaints Down, Despite Optus Hack
Telstra Breached Financial Hardship Rules: ACMA
Oppo Linked Business Competing With Smartphone Carriers & Retailers
TPG, Telstra Accuse Optus Of Sour Grapes
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Artist Tops Apple Music’s Annual Chart
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
Inflation Drops To 6.9%
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
Telstra Blocks 7,685 Scam Emails Each Minute
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
Further Delays In iPhone Production Over Foxconn Riot
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
Samsung Doubled Foldable Smartphone Sales
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Artist Tops Apple Music’s Annual Chart
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
“Stay,” the smash hit by Australian Indigenous rapper Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, topped Apple Music’s global song chart in...
Read More