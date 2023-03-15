HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Slashes 500 Jobs As Users Move To New 5G & Satellite Comms

NBN Slashes 500 Jobs As Users Move To New 5G & Satellite Comms

By | 15 Mar 2023

Under pressure from 5G and Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network, the NBN has moved to slash more than 500 jobs, and cut the amount of floor space they rent, while also setting out a framework for price rises.

Recently, the network provider said they had lost more than 10,000 rural customers to Musk’s Starlink network.

Facing a new 5G threat, NBN Co will cut 500 jobs from its 4650-strong workforce by the end of June.

Shortly, Optus is set to launch a major 5G home initiative, which will allow households to install Matter-certified home automation gear that will work across multiple platforms, including Google Home, Apple, Samsung SmartThings and Alexa.

Another problem for the NBN is fixed wireless or satellite providers, with several new services tipped to be launched in coming years.

Chief executive Stephen Rue broke the news to employees at an all-staff meeting on Tuesday afternoon. In an email to staff after the meeting, obtained by The Australian Financial Review, he said the NBN’s “environment is changing”.

“The competition NBN faces to win and retain customers is intensifying,” Mr Rue says. “[And] continuing to deliver on our purpose of lifting the digital capability of Australia means navigating these changes.”

Most field work on the network now comprises regular maintenance and upgrades, like connecting fibre directly to homes.

NBN Co has increasingly acknowledged the growing competitive threats it faces, particularly 5G fixed wireless offerings from retail internet providers looking to increase profit margins by avoiding reselling connectivity to the national network where wholesale costs are high. In the bush, satellite providers like Elon Musk’s Starlink are creeping onto NBN Co’s home turf.

Mr Rue said the changes would “simplify” the company and cut duplication, making NBN “more commercially and operationally efficient”.

“They will make NBN leaner. Our employee base across the company will reduce by around 500 people, or about 10 per cent,” he adds. “I appreciate this is difficult news to hear and to digest … This will be a difficult time.”

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland says, “The changes made by NBN Co are significant and will personally impact a lot people.

“I expect NBN Co to consult closely with affected workers and the unions to manage this change sensitively and effectively.”

NBN Co is in ongoing discussions with retailers and the competition regulator about proposed pricing changes, which would come into effect in July.

Last month in its financial results, NBN Co narrowed its losses and reported revenue up 4 per cent year-on-year to $2.6bn for the six months to December 31, 2022, and chief executive Stephen Rue said the company was on track to meet its 2023 performance targets, buoyed by demand for higher speed plans.

More than 8.5 million premises are now connected to the network nationally. It posted a net loss after tax of $444m, from $857m a year earlier.

Last month they handed back six floors of its North Sydney head office to their landlord as more staff choose to work from home.

This represented about a third of its floor space at the building. The Company has also recently vacated a second office near its North Sydney headquarters.


455092

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Boost Mobile Wins Injunction Against Optus
Huawei Makes Up 60% Of Germany’s 5G Network
No Optus Customers Suffered Financial Loss From Hack: CEO
Optus Adds GeForce Now To SubHub Platform
Optus And Pentanet Unite For Better Gaming Experience
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Seem Set To Take On Google In The Browser Biz
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Pioneer Elite Return With Amazing New A/V Receiver
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Sony Retinal Projection Camera Helps Visually Impaired
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
ChromeOS 111 Takes Google Fast Pair To Chromebooks
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Massive Performance Boost For IPhone 15
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Seem Set To Take On Google In The Browser Biz
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
They had an ill-fated attempt to leap into the web browser business with Silk in 2001, but there are clear...
Read More