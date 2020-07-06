NBN Exceeds FY20 Build Target By Over 230,000 Premises

NBN Co has announced that it has exceeded its FY20 build target by over 230,000 premises, making more than 11.73 million premises ready to connect to the national broadband network. This marks 25 consecutive months of NBN Co meeting its construction targets.

“We have exceeded our targets for the build and, more importantly, the network has performed extremely well, exceeding many people’s expectations. We have provided up to 40 per cent additional capacity between March and 19 August 2020 at no additional cost to internet retailers and offered a $150 million financial relief package to support home schooling, small business and residential customers under financial duress,” said Stephen Rue, CEO of NBN Co.

More than 1.7 million additional premises have connected to the nbn in the last 12 months, and as of end-June 2020 over 7.26 million premises were connected to the nbn.

“We are very proud of our achievements, particularly over the last six months in a year that no-one could have predicted. We have completed some our most complex builds and overcome the myriad challenges imposed by the COVID pandemic and the catastrophic bushfires that affected so much of New South Wales, ACT, Victoria and South Australia to keep Australia connected to high-speed, secure and reliable broadband,” said Rue.

NBN Co encourages customers whose premises have not yet been made ready to connect to visit nbnco.com.au and enter their residential or business address for the latest information on network availability.