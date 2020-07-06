Review: Samsung’s Curved CT55 Monitor Is Much Easier On The Eyes

As someone who spends most of their day looking at a screen, I was eager to try out Samsung’s latest curve monitor to come to Australia – the CT55. This was my first time really trying out a curved monitor, and while it felt a little strange at first, I think I’ll find it hard to go back to a flat one.

For this piece I reviewed the 27-inch CT55 (it is also available in 32 inches). Even though my normal monitor is larger, I felt like the CT55 allowed me to easily fit multiple windows onto the screen. In addition, I noticed that I didn’t have to move my head around as much to see everything I needed. That’s the magic of curved screens.

The CT55 monitor has a deep curve of 1000R (that means, a radius of 1,000mm), which matches the natural human field-of-view, providing a more natural viewing experience that is both more immersive and more comfortable. The 27-inch model has an eye comfort certificate from TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organisation.

It has exceptionally thin bezels, allowing the screen to span from edge to edge, creating a more immersive viewing experience. It is also equipped with two stereo 5W speakers, which produce good volume.

The monitor’s Eye Save Mode also significantly reduces the strain on your eyes by reducing blue light emissions. To access this mode, press the power button at the centre-bottom of the screen, move the toggle to the right and then hit centre again.

Eye Saver Mode shifts the colours to a softer, yellow light, rather than the brighter blue light. I preferred viewing my screen in Eye Saver Mode for most of the day, but it does significantly lessen the brightness of the screen, which some users may not like. If you’re watching a TV show or film I’d recommend using the standard mode.

On top of the monitor’s curvature being easier on the eyes, the CT55 also has Flicker Free Mode, which is designed to protect eyes from the constant strain of screen flickering, a common problem with conventional monitors.

Samsung has also added a Game Mode, specially designed for gamers, which deepens colours and contrast, ideal for high-intensity gaming sessions. When you’re not gaming though, the contrast is a bit distracting for everyday use.

The CT55 also has AMD FreeSync functionality and a rapid 75Hz refresh rate, enabling smooth screen transitions and swift responses – highly important for gaming.

Overall, I found that the CT55 significantly improved my viewing experience. The only downside was the lack of an up-down tilt (though the monitor can be moved from side to side). The height of the stand is not adjustable either. My desk is a little low, and the monitor points down slightly, so at first the monitor sat a little low for my liking, but I was able to solve this by propping the monitor stand up on some books.

The CT55 monitor is now available from all Samsung retailer partners.

Rating: 8.5/10

Specs:

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Curvature: 1000R

Contrast Ratio: 3,000:1

Brightness: 250cd/m2

Response Time: 4ms (GTG)

Viewing Angle (H/V): 178/178

Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x DP, 1 x D-sub, 1 x headphone

RRP: 27” ($399), 32” ($449)