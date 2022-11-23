HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > National Retail Association Names New CEO

National Retail Association Names New CEO

By | 23 Nov 2022

The National Retail Association has named Greg Griffith its new CEO.

Griffith starts early next week, coming from his current CEO role at Family Business Australia & New Zealand, where he has spent six years.

Before this Griffith was CEO of Dairy Farmers Milk Cooperative & Australian Dairy Farmers Cooperative, and CEO of Destination Melbourne.

“The common thread running through all of Greg’s previous roles is the community focus of each of those organisations,” said Tim Schaafsma, NRA chair.

“This is where the NRA board believes Greg will deliver the greatest value for Australian retailers. The NRA is delighted that Greg will bring that community engagement experience to the retail sector.”


