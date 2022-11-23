The best of gifts comes in small packages and the BlueAnt X0i mini portable speaker is living proof of that.

Starting off, taking the speaker out of its packaging was fun in itself since it gave off strong ASMR unpacking video vibes. This cute palm-sized model, just like the X1i range, comes in the colours Slate Black, Ocean Blue, and Crimson Red.

I received the ocean blue model which I have to admit is an absolute stunner with its Shimmerweave fabric front with the company logo. The model image on the packaging has more of a greenish hue than the actual one.

True to its word, this $69 piece offers 13 hours of playback time and can even take a splash now and then since its splashproof (note: splashproof not waterproof).

It comes with a carry loop for easy transport. The majority of speakers I have tried and tested are generally quite bulky and does not pack into smaller bags or purses as easily as this one does. The X0i speaker is quite easy to carry given its lightweight nature which makes bus or train trips to the beach this summer a breeze.

Plus, pairing it with devices is really easy, quick, and fuss-free! Even changing its paired device takes no longer than a minute or so.

It comes with a 45mm driver, a passive radiator, and a built-in microphone. BlueAnt has also updated the charging connection from MicroUSB, which was featured in a number of previous generation speakers, to USB-C.

Given the price, features, and easy set-up, I can’t say there’s anything negative about it. But BlueAnt could probably work on increasing their range of colours.

In fact, it’s a great purchase for just about anyone.

Pros

⦁ Portable

⦁Great battery life

⦁ Loop for Easy Carry-On

Cons

⦁ BlueAnt can improve their range of colours

Verdict

This sturdy Bluetooth speaker is as aesthetic as it is useful. Its easily affordable too which makes it a great catch.

Rating

9/10