$14.3 million worth of Myer shares were purchased this morning, with AFR speculating that Solomon Lew is the likely buyer.

If true, the 31.7 million shares, representing 3.9 per cent of Myer’s total shares, would see him hold 19.67 per cent of Myer, edging ever closer to a 20 per cent position.

The trade was done at 45¢ per share; Myer stock closed at 38¢ yesterday, and was trading at 41¢ at 12:14pm, a leap of 9.33 per cent.

This follows Lew’s unsuccessful attempt last year to spill Myer’s board. Despite this, Lew has said he has “no current intention” of making a takeover bid.