HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Myer’s Online Sales Flourish During COVID-19, Up 800% Over Easter Long Weekend

Myer’s Online Sales Flourish During COVID-19, Up 800% Over Easter Long Weekend

By | 20 Apr 2020
, ,

Despite closing all of its physical stores in late March, Myer has posted strong sales growth through its online channels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online purchases made over Myer’s Easter Treats Sale that ran over the long weekend were up 800%. Beauty purchases were up a massive 7000% on that Saturday for one-day-only beauty offers, according to The Australian.

To facilitate uptake of online purchases, Myer has lowered its free delivery threshold to $49. They also offer contact-free delivery. Given that Myer stores are closed, the usual Click & Collect service is currently unavailable.

The surge in online demand has enabled the department store to redeploy more than 2,000 of its staff to assist with online operations.

When Myer closed its doors to brick-and-mortar stores on the 27th March it also announced that it would be standing down 10,000 staff without pay, so there are still a large number of Myer employees going without work. At this time, C-suite executives said that stores would initially be closed for four weeks.

Myer’s main competitor David Jones has also witnessed a surge in sales since the COVID-19 pandemic. While David Jones has kept its stores open, it has only witnessed a growth in sales on its online channels, which grew by 108% in March.

Since the Easter long weekend, Myer has launched a new round of sales, focusing on Bonds, casual wear and sleepwear, and Le Creuset cookware, in keeping with broader COVID-19 trends (Australians are spending 71% more time on cooking websites).

Myer’s share price on the ASX was up 2.5% today, reaching $0.20. This is some way above the low of $0.095 on the 20th March, but still below pre-COVID-19 levels – Myer’s share price ranged $0.59-0.44 from October 2019 to January 2020.

Myer ASX 20.04.2020

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
COVID-19: Scammers Impersonate Popular Streaming Sites, Unsafe Clicks Rise 55%
Google & Facebook To Pay Local Media For Content Under Mandatory Code Of Conduct
Young Australia Wary On Govt. Plann For Phone-Tracing App
Government To Pay Phone Bills During COVID-19
Cyrus Audio To Host “Virtual Vinyl Day” With Industry Leaders This Sat
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Apple To Release Premium Headphone Comfort One Minute Active Lifestyle Next
Apple Brands Headphones
/
April 20, 2020
/
Samsung Unveils Latest Tablet – Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Latest News Samsung Tablets
/
April 20, 2020
/
COVID-19: Scammers Impersonate Popular Streaming Sites, Unsafe Clicks Rise 55%
Coronavirus Latest News Video Streaming
/
April 20, 2020
/
Sonos Shares Tumble 42% As Consumers Stop Buying Their Aging Sound System
Compact Speakers Latest News Multi-room Speakers
/
April 20, 2020
/
Google & Facebook To Pay Local Media For Content Under Mandatory Code Of Conduct
Google Latest News Media
/
April 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Apple To Release Premium Headphone Comfort One Minute Active Lifestyle Next
Apple Brands Headphones
/
April 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Confirmed, Apple is developing a premium over ear multi capable headphone that is one minute a comfort fit and the...
Read More