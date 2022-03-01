HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Myer Shuts Blacktown Store, Fifth Since 2019

By | 1 Mar 2022

Myer has announced it will shut its Blactown store, in Sydney’s west, next month, as it continues to reduce its brick-and-mortar outlets.

Since January 2019, Myer has closed stores in Hornsby, Emporium, Logan, and Know.

“Today’s decision continues to deliver against our Customer First Plan and we will continue to make targeted improvements to our store network, reducing space and improving the offer for our loyal customers,” said Myer CEO John King.

“We thank our Blacktown team members for their service and contribution to the business and our Blacktown customers for their loyalty to the store – and we trust they will continue to shop with us at our nearby stores or online.”

Myer Blacktown will close on April 4.



