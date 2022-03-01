HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Neil Diamond Sells Entire Catalog To Universal

Neil Diamond Sells Entire Catalog To Universal

By | 1 Mar 2022

Neil Diamond is the latest music elder to sell his song catalog, with Universal Music Group purchasing the rights to all recordings through his 60-year career, 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album for an undisclosed sum.

But even though UMG are still tight-lipped they clearly have deep pockets, acquiring Sting’s music last month for a reported US$250 million, and Bob Dylan’s catalog in 2020, reportedly for more than US$300 million. The Diamond deal is widely believed to match Dylan’s.

David Bowie’s estate recently sold his music catalog for US$250 million to Warner Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

ZZ Top sold their catalog to investment firm KKR and record company BMG for US$50 million.

Bruce Springsteen sold his song and publishing catalog to Sony Music for US$500 million.

In the end, the artist gets a hefty retirement fund, while the purchaser gets the rights to their masters.

Universal will also release any release any future Diamond music, if he decides to return to the studio, which would no doubt return a lot on their investment.

The 81-year-old has sold more than 130 million records, with huge hits like Sweet Caroline and Red Red Wine, which was also a smash for UB 40.

His 1972 live double album Hot August Night is one of the biggest-selling albums in Australia, spending 29 weeks at number-one. It was still in the top 20 in 1976, and reentered the top 10 in 1982, then came back in 1991-92, peaking at 21 and earning 14x platinum status.

A musical telling of the Brooklyn-born star’s life is also due to open on Broadway, set to bring further interest in his catalog.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Buys Springsteen Catalogue For Half A Billion
Ackman-Led SPAC To Buy Into Universal Music Group For $4B
JB Hi-Fi Goes Lo-Fi With Jigsaws
Spotify Agrees Limited Free Play
Pandora On-Demand Coming Soon? Sony, Universal Deals Signed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Major Internet Outage In Tasmania, As Subsea Cables Cut
Latest News
/
March 1, 2022
/
Anonymous Hackers Take Down 300+ Kremlin Websites
Latest News
/
March 1, 2022
/
Elon Musk Sends Starlink Satellite Terminals To Ukraine
Latest News
/
March 1, 2022
/
Myer Shuts Blacktown Store, Fifth Since 2019
Latest News
/
March 1, 2022
/
Dicker Data Posts Sales Of $2.48B In Record Year
Latest News
/
March 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Major Internet Outage In Tasmania, As Subsea Cables Cut
Latest News
/
March 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Tasmania has been plunged back into the early 1990s, as internet services were down this afternoon, with no word on...
Read More