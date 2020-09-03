HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Myer Cuts Amazon Deal In Retail Overhaul

By | 3 Sep 2020
Embattled Aussie department store, Myer, has continued to overhaul its retail business, now inking a deal with Amazon to facilitate delivery of orders to its stores as a ‘click and collect’ option.

Reported by The Australian, the deal will etch ‘Amazon Hub’ locations throughout Myer stores, with the aim of facilitating impulse purchases, plus increasing foot traffic and exposure.

‘Amazon Hub’ is a network of parcel-pick up locations, which from Wednesday next week will include 21 Myer stores via its ‘Hub’ counters.

Consumers are set to receive email notifications once their Amazon parcel has arrived at the nominated Myer store, with a code identifier provided to authenticate collection.

The service is reportedly set to expand to more Myer stores closer to the holiday season – including regional locations – and will apply to millions of products available on amazon.com.au.

The iconic retailer has continued to progress its operational overhaul and turnaround strategy following the appointment of former House of Fraser boss, John King, in 2018.

