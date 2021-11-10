HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Myer Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent On Bourke St Flagship

Myer Hit With Lawsuit Over Unpaid Rent On Bourke St Flagship

By | 10 Nov 2021

Vicinity Centres has started legal action against Myer, over $4.2m in unpaid rent at its Melbourne flagship store on Bourke Street.

According to the suit, Myer owes rent from the start of May to the end of October, some of which fell under the recent lockdown. Vicinity claims it sent two demands last month for the retail giant to pay up.

Vicinity revealed the lawsuit at today’s AGM, pointing out that the Melbourne lockdown only started up again in July.

“During the second half of fiscal 2021, leasing activity highlighted the underlying resilience of the retail sector and this continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2022, especially in Victoria despite the lockdown period,” Vicinity chief executive Grant Kelley said.

“Conversely, having been through its longest lockdown since the start of the pandemic, retailer confidence and leasing activity across NSW was negatively impacted during the quarter.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Lew’s Threats To Overthrow Myer Board Prove Toothless
Australian Ports Threatening Myer’s Merry Xmas
Myer Board Beats Lew To Avoid Spill
“Back The Board” Urges Myer Chair, As Spill Looms
Lew’s Move Against Myer Board Following Stock Sale
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google App Puts Your Pet Into Art Immortality
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
REVIEW: Sharp TVs Are Back & Their New 60″ 4K Offering Has A Lot To Offer
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
COMMENT: Why Gerry Harvey Has To Go
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
Gym Gear And Hot Tubs Among Most Regretted Purchases
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
Peloton Dodge Deaths And Share Drop To Launch AI Camera
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google App Puts Your Pet Into Art Immortality
Latest News
/
November 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Proving animal lovers really do think the world of their furry, scaled or feathered friends, Pet Portraits through Google lets...
Read More