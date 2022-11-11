After firing half of Twitter’s workforce, Elon Musk is now calling the other half back into the office, putting an end to the company’s work-from-home policy.

Musk told staffers, in his first all-staff email (at least the first signed with his name), that the “road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed”.

This means everyone in the office, aside from those cases specifically approved by Musk. He has also removed the monthly “rest day” offered to staff from calendars.

“Remote work is no longer allowed, unless you have a specific exception,” Musk wrote.

“Managers will send the exception lists to me for review and approval.”

Musk made his thoughts on remote work clear during a Q&A with staffers back in June.

When asked on his stance on the policy, Musk said only those doing “excellent” work would be considered.

“If someone can only work remotely, and they’re exceptional, it wouldn’t make sense to fire them,” Musk said. “Definitely not in favour of things that are mad.”

The in-office policy is effective immediately.