Apple To Use Samsung’s QD-OLED Panels

By | 11 Nov 2022

Apple is gearing up to design future products with OLED panels manufactured by Samsung, said NotebookCheck.

It has been rumoured to launch its first iPad with OLED screen supplied by Samsung and LG in 2024, then MacBooks in 2025 followed by laptops with foldable display panels.

At an OLED industry seminar in Seoul, UBI research firm chief hinted that the Quantum Dot OLED Apple Studio Display would be released around the same time.

UBI Research analysts claimed that Samsung is currently developing 27-inch QD-OLED panels in its A5 manufacturing line. Samsung’s “main customer is expected to be Apple,” they noted.

Judging by the accuracy of existing reports, this studio monitor might be Apple’s first with an OLED screen.

A blue phosphorescent device, which is being developed by Samsung Display and UDC, will experience massive commercialization which will lead to a rise in the OLED industry. This is what the studio monitors will use.

This new generation QD-OLED would lead to quicker and easier mass production, thereby helping with supply.

Apple is also planning to release laptops with foldable display panels. As per reports, Apple has a “foldable notebook” with a 20-inch display in its release pipeline around 2026 or 2027.



