The entirety of Twitter’s Australian workforce has been fired as part of Elon Musk’s massive staff sacking rampage.

Twitter’s now-former deputy curation lead Katherine Gallo confirmed her entire 10-person Asia-Pacific global news team had been made redundant.

“Today, my entire team was laid off from Twitter,” Gallo wrote on LinkedIn.

“My brilliant curation colleagues tackled misinformation, contextualised topics of interest, including breaking news, politics, health, social justice, sports and entertainment, summarising complex conversations unfolding in real-time on Twitter.”

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Twitter employees were locked out of their staff emails and the physical offices on Friday, as the company made the culls – via their personal emails.

Despite the inhumane way of announcing these firings, Musk pointed out over the weekend that “everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”

Twitter closed its Sydney office in July, with staffers working remotely after that point.

This came less than a month after Twitter Australia posted a $2 million loss for FY22, despite local revenue growing 11 per cent to $14.8 million.

The company only paid income tax of $149,812 in Australia in 2021, a portion of the $1.3 million in tax it paid in 2020.

As with many overseas tech companies, Twitter is less-than-transparent when it comes to its Australian financials.

It did not disclose how much income it derives in Australia through advertising, only revealing it makes money locally through “marketing, business planning and research services to parent organisations.”