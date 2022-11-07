HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Apple TV 4K Feature Won’t Work On Current TVs

New Apple TV 4K Feature Won’t Work On Current TVs

By | 7 Nov 2022

Apple TV 4K is rolling out its new Quick Media Switching media, despite the fact that no available television sets can support the feature.

Quick Media Switching is enabled by an HDMI 2.1 socket, and basically removes the black screen that appears for a few seconds when you attempt to switch between the different video modes. It’s an upgraded version of variable refresh rate, basically.

Problem is, when attempting to switch between video modes with different resolutions and frame rates, it simply won’t do what it says on the box.

While this seems incredibly useless, televisions will, in the future, support QMS, so Apple are merely future-proofing.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV dongle also supports the currently-pointless feature.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Google TV Finally Adds Multiple User Profiles
YouTube TV Brings 5.1 To More Smart TVs
Google TV Replaces Play Movies App On Android Devices
Android TV and Google TV hit hard by Apple TV App Downgrade
Why The Apple TV 4K Is The Ultimate Travel Device
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Telstra, TPG Give ACCC Power To Kill Network Sharing Deal
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Medibank Won’t Pay Ransom, Breaches Hit 9.7M
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Samsung S23 Series To Feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Application
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
Musk Fires Twitter’s Entire OZ Workforce
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Reveals First 8k Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
November 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has announced the launch of an 8K gaming monitor in a brief teaser. The ultra-wide Odyssey Neo G9 will...
Read More