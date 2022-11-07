Apple TV 4K is rolling out its new Quick Media Switching media, despite the fact that no available television sets can support the feature.

Quick Media Switching is enabled by an HDMI 2.1 socket, and basically removes the black screen that appears for a few seconds when you attempt to switch between the different video modes. It’s an upgraded version of variable refresh rate, basically.

Problem is, when attempting to switch between video modes with different resolutions and frame rates, it simply won’t do what it says on the box.

While this seems incredibly useless, televisions will, in the future, support QMS, so Apple are merely future-proofing.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV dongle also supports the currently-pointless feature.