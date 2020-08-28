Taiwan’s MSI, which specialises in gaming notebooks and accessories, has witnessed rising sales over recent months as the gaming industry has boomed under COVID-19 lockdowns.

In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in many countries, MSI’s sales revenue declined by 3.34% year-on-year (y-o-y).

Since then, however, sales revenue growth has continued to accelerate. In April it increased by 2.85% y-o-y, followed by growth in May (6.37% y-o-y), and June (14.76% y-o-y).

In July, MSI’s sales revenue increased by a staggering 18.79% y-o-y to reach NT$13.84 billion (A$650 million).

This is above the company’s October sales in both 2019 and 2018, which stood at NT$11.14 billion (A$520 million) and NT$11.79 billion (A$560 million), respectively. October is typically MSI’s biggest month for sales.

MSI is capitalising on this momentum, releasing a number of new products in recent months, including new gaming accessories such as the VIGOR GK50 ELITE Series Gaming Keboard, Clutch GM08 Gaming Mouse and the VIGOR WR01 Wrist Rest.

A key growth area in the gaming market are curved monitors. Last week MSI launched the the MAG342CQRV, a new curved gaming monitor with a 34-inch, ultra-wide display that supports resolution up to 3440×1440, a 100Hz refresh rate and a 1ms VA panel.