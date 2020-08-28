LG Electronics Australia has unveiled the LG TONE Free (LG TONE FN6) wireless earbuds. These TWS earbuds feature Meridian Audio technology, which promises to deliver a life-like listening experience.

Meridian is a UK-based company that has specialised in high-fidelity audio for over 25 years.

LG TONE FN6 earbuds feature a comfortable in-ear earbud design with a matte black finish. They are also splashproof, with an IPX4 rating.

The earbuds come with a UVnano case, which kills up to 99.9% of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds after 10 minutes of charging. This case provides an extra 12 hours of playback time (the earbuds can run for 6 hours in between charges).

The three-dimensional sound is created by the Headphone Spatial Processing technology via Digital Signal Processing, which recreate a realistic soundstage for the listener.

The stem earphones also feature Meridian’s Revolutionary Master Quality Authenticated technology, which streams music as the producer intended it to sound. This is made possible by the 6mm custom-built driver.

Via the LG TONE app, users can choose from four Meridian EQ pre-sets and two customised EQ sound settings. The available Meridian pre-sets are: ‘Natural’ for authentic and balanced sound; ‘Immersive’ for an expanded sense of space; ‘Bass Boost’ for that extra punch; and ‘Treble Boost’ for clarity and vocal performances.

The LG TONE app also has a ‘Find My Earbuds’ feature, making it easy to locate lost or misplaced buds.

The snug fit of the earbuds, Echo Cancellation and Passive Noise Cancellation work alongside the dual microphones to detect and minimise unwanted noise.

The microphones are positioned at the end of the LG TONE FN6’s stems, to pick up and amplify the wearer’s voice on calls. Users can take calls with their voice alone, as the earbuds are voice command compatible with Google Assistant and Siri through a connected smartphone.

In addition, there are intuitive touch commands on the earbuds themselves – users can play, pause, skip and adjust the volume without having to touch their connected device.

LG TONE FN6 will be available in Australia from September.

Specs:

Earbud size: 16.1 x 32.8 x 25 mm

Battery capacity: earbuds 55mAh x 2; case 390mAh

Charge time: 5 minutes for up to 1 hour of play

Battery life: Up to 5 hours talk time; 6 hours play time; 12 hours with case charging (earbuds and case offer up to 18 hours)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic

Microphone: 2 Outer

Compatibility: Android (5.0+) / iOS (11.0+)

Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC/AAC; Bluetooth 5.0