HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Samsung’s New Fridges, Thinner Walls For More Space

Samsung’s New Fridges, Thinner Walls For More Space

By | 28 Aug 2020
, , ,

Samsung has unveiled the RB7300, a new bottom-mount refrigerator that features SpaceMax Technology. This tech allows the interior walls of the fridge to be much thinner – thanks to its high-efficiency insulation – providing a greater internal capacity of 385L, which is 18L larger than the previous model.

“This feature is especially welcome now, as grocery-shopping habits are changing; people are reducing trips to the shop to purchase large quantities of groceries at a time, shopping online more, and seeking out ready-to-cook meal kit solutions to minimise food preparation,” stated Samsung.

“All these trends lead to the need for greater efficiency when it comes to storage space in refrigerators.”

Samsung’s new refrigerator features an Optimal Fresh+ box that serves as adjustable. Users can either split the drawer into two zones with different temperatures or use it as one.

It also features Samsung’s All Around Cooling and Metal Cooling to deliver premium freshness. It is aesthetically pleasing too, with a stainless-steel finish and a sleek flat front.

The compressor in this bottom-mount fridge from Samsung can automatically adjust its speed based on cooling demand across seven levels, thereby requiring less energy, minimising noise and reducing unnecessary wear and tear for long-lasting performance.

Local pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.

Samsung RB7300 refrigerator

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Curved Monitors Poised For ‘Significant’ Growth 2021
Bankwest Joins Samsung Pay As Contactless Payments Rise
Samsung Unveil AI-Powered, Energy-Efficient Washing Machines
Leaked: Samsung Galaxy A12 With 64GB Storage
Big W’s Sales Up 31.8%, Driven By Home Office & Appliance Demand
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ADAPT 460T Earphones Review: Incredible ANC & Crystal Clear Sound
Headphones Latest Reviews Sound
/
August 28, 2020
/
Has Telstra’s Password Database Been Hacked? Customers Not Happy
Brands Latest News Telstra
/
August 28, 2020
/
Global Smartphone Sales Forecast To Drop 10% In 2020, But Return To Growth In 2021
Industry Latest News Smart Phones
/
August 28, 2020
/
Google Duo Calls Coming To Android TVs
Android TV Google Latest News
/
August 28, 2020
/
Small Business Enquiries To ACCC Up 42% During COVID-19
ACCC Coronavirus Industry
/
August 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ADAPT 460T Earphones Review: Incredible ANC & Crystal Clear Sound
Headphones Latest Reviews Sound
/
August 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
I’ve been reviewing the ADAPT 460T earphones whilst at work and in my downtime, and have been blown away with...
Read More