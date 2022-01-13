Mozilla has announced ‘Facebook Pixel Hunt’, a collaboration with journalists at nonprofit newsroom The Markup.

The project will map Facebook’s pixel tracking network, with a view to pinpointing exactly what information the tech giant collects about users across the web.

“According to its own privacy policy, Facebook may collect information about you across the web even if you don’t have a Facebook account,” Mozilla explains.

“One way Facebook performs this tracking is through a network of “pixels” that may be installed on many of the sites you visit.”

The Markup will then use the data “to create investigative journalism around the kinds of information Facebook collects about you, and where.”

The study will run until July 13, 2022.

Mozilla are calling for participants to join this study, ensuring that “only de-identified metrics and models will be exported from our secure environment.”

The study will collect: data sent to Facebook pixels as you browse; URLs of the web pages you browse; the time you spend browsing pages; the presence of Facebook login cookies in your browser; metadata on the URLs visited; time spent browsing or playing media on each page; and how far down the webpage you scrolled.

Mozilla explains its overall arching goal: “The internet should be used to benefit all, not just some. With your help, we can create a safer, more transparent, and more equitable internet that protects people, not Big Tech.”