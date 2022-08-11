HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Motorola Razr 2022 Revealed First Pictures

Motorola Razr 2022 Revealed First Pictures

By | 11 Aug 2022

Motorola, who is set to unveil their Razr 2022 foldable alongside other phones today, has announced the price of the new foldable, considerably less than Samsung’s just announced Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The price for the phone has only been announced in China, sitting at 5,999 yuan (A$1,259.17), whilst the Flip 4 is priced at 8,499 yuan (A$1,789), marking a roughly 40% price difference.

This difference is to be taken with a grain of salt of course as pricing here is Australia is very different. The Motorola Razr 2022 is yet to be priced here whilst the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sits at A$1,499.

The foldable market in Australia is a two-horse race, one that Samsung is certainly leading. However, the Korean tech giant has reason to be worried. Both phones are expected to boast similar specs, both with the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 6.7-inch displays and similar battery sizes of 3,500mAh on the Motorola and 3,700mAh on the Samsung.

However, the Motorola is expected to boast a 50MP main camera, 13MP wide angle camera and a 32MP selfie camera, considerably higher than the Samsung’s dual 12MP rear cameras and 10MP selfie camera. The Motorola also promises a high 144Hz refresh rate.

If Motorola, who has seen 250% market growth in Australia, can deliver on a lower price tag and superior specs, Samsung is set to face fierce competition with the form factor it looks to dominate.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
30% Of People Buying A Samsung Foldable Are Brand Switching
Samsung Deliver ‘Theatre-Like’ Audio With Galaxy Buds2 Pro
REVIEW: Wave Audio’s Party Speaker is No-Frills Fun
Motorola X30 Pro 200MP Camera Specs Confirmed
LG And Samsung Compete For Cloud Gaming
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

News Corp, Nine, Seven Targeted Over Data Collection
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
ACCC Clears Google’s $7.4 Billion Purchase Of Mandiant
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
Significant Price Increase For iPhone 14 Expected
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
Disney Overtakes Netflix Subscriber Count
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
Disney+ To Get Far More Expensive
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

News Corp, Nine, Seven Targeted Over Data Collection
Latest News
/
August 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A UNSW Law and Justice academic has highlighted what she believed to be consumer law breaches by Nine, Seven and...
Read More