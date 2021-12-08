HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola Launching Under-Display Cam Mobile

By | 8 Dec 2021

Motorola are set to drop their next Snapdragon-powered flagship Edge phones, the Edge S30 with Snapdragon 888 Plus chip, and the Edge X30 featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Even more exciting, there’s confirmation they are going to unleash a Moto Edge X30 special edition with under-display selfie camera.

There aren’t currently many phones on the market with under-display cameras, and the news comes from Lenovo China General Manager for mobile division Chen Jin, who says the device will be the first under-screen camera phone powered by Snapdragon 8, probably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as in the regular Edge X30.

Mr Jin also said the special edition will have a 60MP front camera.

The full specs of the special edition aren’t known yet, though they’re expected to sit next to the regular Edge 30, which has a 6.67″ OLED FHD+ 144Hz display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, the 60MP front cam, as well as a 50MP, 50MP, 2MP triple unit camera.

It may run on the latest My UX 3.0-based Android 12 OS, and come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, with a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

