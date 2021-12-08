HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia Boycotts Beijing Olympics

Australia Boycotts Beijing Olympics

By | 8 Dec 2021

Australia has joined America in imposing a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

PM Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney this morning this decision should come as no surprise, and that Chinese reprisals would be “completely and utterly unacceptable” with “no grounds for that”.

“People have been very aware that we have been raising a number of issues that have not been received well in China and there’s been a disagreement between us on those matters,” Morrison said.

“We have always been open to meet with the Chinese government to talk about their concerns, whether it’s their concerns with our foreign interference legislation or foreign investment rules where Australia takes a strong stand, standing up for Australia’s interest.

“They have been critical in Australia in our efforts to ensure we have a strong national defence force. Most recently to our decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

“But the human rights abuses in Xinjiang and many other issues that Australia has consistently raised, we have been very pleased and very happy to talk to the Chinese government about these issues and there’s been no obstacle to that occurring on our side, but the Chinese government has consistently not accepted those opportunities for us to meet about these issues,” he said.

“So it is not surprising, therefore, that Australian government officials would, therefore, not be going to China for those Games.″⁣

Like America, Australia is urging its athletes to compete in the Games.

“Australia’s a great sporting nation and I very much separate the issues of sport and these other political issues,” Morrison stressed. “They’re issues between two governments.

“We would like to see those issues resolved, they’re not resolved and Australia will not step back from the strong position we had standing up for Australia’s interest.”

