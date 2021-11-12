Motorola has announced its 312 Labs, an in-house research, design, product development and engineering incubator, with the humble aim of inventing the technology of the future.

As Motorola explains: “This group will explore the unknown through research, ideation, concepting, and prototyping to usher in radically different mobile solutions and technologies in both the near and distant future.”

Parent company Lenovo has declared it will double investment in R&D over the next three years, and this Chicago-based hub is the most recent example of this declaration.

Employees headquartered in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart (312 is a Chicago telephone area code) are spread across 30 labs, working in concert with colleagues in Brazil, China and India.

“Motorola 312 Labs is uniquely positioned as its mission is to explore the unknown but with a research team that has the expertise to turn a conceptual idea into a reality,” said Dan Dery, Motorola Vice President of Product.

“One of our expertise is understanding the needs of customers, because what’s the point of breakthrough if it doesn’t mean anything to people? That’s a key focus area for Motorola 312 Labs as it looks to the future of mobile technology.”