HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Motorola Launches In-house Incubator 312 Labs

Motorola Launches In-house Incubator 312 Labs

By | 12 Nov 2021

Motorola has announced its 312 Labs, an in-house research, design, product development and engineering incubator, with the humble aim of inventing the technology of the future.

As Motorola explains: “This group will explore the unknown through research, ideation, concepting, and prototyping to usher in radically different mobile solutions and technologies in both the near and distant future.”

Parent company Lenovo has declared it will double investment in R&D over the next three years, and this Chicago-based hub is the most recent example of this declaration.

Employees headquartered in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart (312 is a Chicago telephone area code) are spread across 30 labs, working in concert with colleagues in Brazil, China and India.

“Motorola 312 Labs is uniquely positioned as its mission is to explore the unknown but with a research team that has the expertise to turn a conceptual idea into a reality,” said Dan Dery, Motorola Vice President of Product.

“One of our expertise is understanding the needs of customers, because what’s the point of breakthrough if it doesn’t mean anything to people? That’s a key focus area for Motorola 312 Labs as it looks to the future of mobile technology.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Global Notebook Shipments Rise, Concerns Over OZ Market
New Premium Moto Smartphone Tipped With Qualcomm 898 Processor
84% Growth For Motorola, Stripping Share From Samsung & LG
Chromebook Shipments Slow As Work, School Returns
Lenovo’s Next ThinkBook Plus Has Second Screen For Drawing
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

GoCube Blasts Rubik’s Past Into The Future
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
Samsung CES 2022 Innovation Awards Tally Hits More Than 40
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
Do You Know How To Get The Best Out Of An ARC HDMI Channel
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
Sony Makes It Even Harder To Buy A PS5 In Australia
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
How To Stop Google Maps Tracking Your Every Move
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

GoCube Blasts Rubik’s Past Into The Future
Latest News
/
November 12, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Rubik’s Cube. The very name brings a sweat of frustration and defeat to my brow. At the height of its...
Read More