Samsung and TPG Telecom have successfully completed the country’s first trial of 5G vRAN and integrated mmWave solutions in 26GHz frequency, setting the pair up to provide blistering 5G speeds to compete with overseas connections.

The trial launched in July and was carried out over a number of sites attached to Samsung’s virtualised Core at TPG Telecom’s Innovation Lab and field in Glebe, Sydney.

They utilised Samsung’s ‘Compact Macro’ which the company describes as a “high-powered, lightweight and compact solution, which brings together a baseband, radio and antenna in a single form-factor, can be easily installed on the sides of buildings as well as utility poles for the swift build-out of 5G networks.”

These are already in use in Japan, Korea and the U.S.

“By combining our spectrum assets with smart engineering, we are able to achieve far greater spectral efficiency than what we have seen from others in the industry,” said TPG Telecom Executive General Manager Mobile and Fixed Networks, Barry Kezik.

“This is a great result and shows that innovative engineering and smart network design can help extend our reach, while also delivering great speeds and an excellent experience for customers.”

Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia, said: “This is a significant step forward for the Samsung Networks business in Australia, towards realising the full potential of 5G and reshaping the value of mobile experiences for users and enterprises alike.”

“The goal of this trial was to test the capabilities of Samsung’s 5G solutions, including its cutting-edge 5G vRAN, in a range of settings. We have now successfully achieved that, which presents us with the exciting opportunity of continuing to elevate and support 5G network infrastructure in this country. Successfully deploying and conducting the trial even with the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, were a real achievement and show the commitment from both TPG and Samsung to delivering best in class 5G infrastructure.”