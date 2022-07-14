Motorola has announced the launch of the moto g62 5G, a budget smartphone that boasts premium entertainment capabilities.

According to Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand, the moto g range has always been about providing customers with a premium experience for an affordable price tag, and the moto g62 5G continues on that delivery.

“What’s special about the moto g62 5G is that it’s a compact device built for entertainment at a very competitive price point. The moto g family revolutionized the industry by providing the best overall experience at an affordable price without compromising on features,” he said.

“Built on consumer insights, the moto g62 5G delivers what matters most to our consumers and we look forward to seeing them enjoy all it has to offer.”

As previously mentioned, the moto g62 5G is an affordable phone built for entertainment. Motorola have fitted the new device with a 6.5-inch, HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring that day-to-day operation is fluid and seamless, whilst your favourite videos, TV and movies look their very best.

Excellent visuals are nothing without the audio to back it up. The moto g62 5G has support for Dolby Atmos, which delivers cleaner, louder audio with a wider sound range, and a third dimension of audio, making entertainment even more immersive.

Motorola has fitted the new phone with a 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology, ensuring fantastic photos even at a low price point. Alongside this, the moto g62 5G features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Macro Vision camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

All of this is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip and 4GB of RAM, capable of lighting fast performance both online and offline. Battery life won’t be a problem either with a 5000mAh battery, and 15W TurboPower charging. Finally, as a premium cherry on top, the moto g62 5G runs Android 12.

The moto g62 5G is available from today, at RRP $399 in Midnight Grey at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W Online, Mobileciti and Lenovo Online.

It will also be available across all three of Australia’s major telecommunications providers, Optus, Telstra, and Vodafone, from August 1.